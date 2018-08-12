Costco Wholesale (COST) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Costco Wholesale opened at $220.31 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.11, for a total transaction of $498,306.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,667,910,000 after purchasing an additional 858,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,898,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,437,000 after purchasing an additional 134,814 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

