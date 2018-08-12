Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

COST stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

