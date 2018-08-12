COSS Price Reaches $0.0641 on Exchanges (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. COSS has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $40,004.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COSS has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One COSS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00293868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00184997 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About COSS

COSS launched on March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. COSS’s official website is coss.io . COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COSS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

