Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Corning by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $132,267.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,658.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

