Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,424,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Filament LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,894,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF opened at $110.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.18 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

