Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,499 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF opened at $68.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $69.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.