Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,698 Avnet (AVT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,792,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,470,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,421,000 after purchasing an additional 149,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,956.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505,045 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,689,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,157,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.