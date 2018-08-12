Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 44.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.22.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

