Cormark Lowers Petrus Resources (PRQ) Price Target to C$2.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Petrus Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Petrus Resources opened at C$0.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.78.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

