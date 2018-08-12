CoreSite Realty (COR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoreSite Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1893313726223 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

CoreSite Realty opened at $112.17 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,268,100 shares of company stock worth $253,827,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

