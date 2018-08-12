Corelogic (CLGX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corelogic earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2356684866911 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,947,497.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $30,118.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $449,082.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.