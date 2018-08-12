Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $34,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,824,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,054,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $253.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $216.47 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.45.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

