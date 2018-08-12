Contrasting Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) & BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.56%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 13.57 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -2.73 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -418.82% -432.45% -232.22% BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -788.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.