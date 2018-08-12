Contrasting Ribbon Communications (RBBN) & Godaddy (GDDY)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) and Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Godaddy has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.2% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Godaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Godaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -16.08% 5.69% 3.88% Godaddy 5.83% 8.78% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ribbon Communications and Godaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Godaddy 1 5 11 0 2.59

Godaddy has a consensus price target of $74.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Godaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Godaddy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $329.94 million 2.20 -$35.25 million $0.07 99.86 Godaddy $2.23 billion 5.87 $136.40 million $0.42 181.05

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Godaddy beats Ribbon Communications on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, hardware maintenance, hardware spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

