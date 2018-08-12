Contrasting Glaukos (GKOS) and DexCom (DXCM)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $159.25 million 9.20 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A DexCom $718.50 million 15.17 -$50.20 million ($0.58) -212.67

Glaukos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DexCom.

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glaukos and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 5 0 2.63 DexCom 2 5 15 0 2.59

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.66%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $102.19, indicating a potential downside of 17.15%. Given Glaukos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than DexCom.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -3.49% -4.11% -3.54% DexCom -0.65% -7.45% -3.48%

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. Glaukos Corporation markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

