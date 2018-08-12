Contrasting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) & Fogo De Chao (FOGO)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) and Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fogo De Chao has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Fogo De Chao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fogo De Chao 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Fogo De Chao has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Fogo De Chao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Fogo De Chao shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of Fogo De Chao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Fogo De Chao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% Fogo De Chao 9.11% 7.56% 4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Fogo De Chao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.76 $120.94 million $2.60 19.58 Fogo De Chao $314.36 million 1.42 $28.78 million $0.82 19.21

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Fogo De Chao. Fogo De Chao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Fogo De Chao on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc. is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc. (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc. (Brasa Holdings). The Company operates through two segments: United States and Brazil. It specializes in fire-roasting meats utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. The Company offers its guests a tasting menu of meats featuring up to 20 cuts, simply seasoned and fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The Company operates approximately 26 restaurants in the United States, 10 in Brazil and one in Mexico. The Company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line and free-standing locations. Its restaurants range in size from approximately 7,000 to 16,000 square feet, with seating from 200 to 500 guests.

