Contrasting CommerceHub (CHUBK) & Avid Technology (AVID)

CommerceHub (NASDAQ: CHUBK) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CommerceHub and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommerceHub 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.77%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than CommerceHub.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CommerceHub and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommerceHub $111.12 million 8.94 N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology $419.00 million 0.55 -$13.55 million $0.40 13.85

CommerceHub has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avid Technology.

Volatility and Risk

CommerceHub has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CommerceHub and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommerceHub N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology -4.99% -2.51% 2.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of CommerceHub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats CommerceHub on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation. It also offers solutions for enhanced delivery experience, which helps retailers and suppliers enhance their consumer delivery networks through the application of algorithms that optimize shipping decisions and allocate physical product inventory across fulfillment locations. CommerceHub, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; and a range of complementary control surfaces and consoles, including the System 5 and System 6 modular consoles, as well as the VENUE live-sound systems and Sibelius-branded notation software. The company also provides various professional services, such as workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development and role-based product level training; public and private training to customers and alliance partners; and service contracts and support plans, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

