Contrasting ANZ (ANZBY) & ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (EBKDY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and ERSTE Grp Bk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A ERSTE Grp Bk A/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ANZ and ERSTE Grp Bk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $26.30 billion 2.38 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.27 ERSTE Grp Bk A/S $9.08 billion 1.94 $1.40 billion N/A N/A

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than ERSTE Grp Bk A/S.

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. ERSTE Grp Bk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ANZ pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERSTE Grp Bk A/S has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ERSTE Grp Bk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ANZ and ERSTE Grp Bk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 0 0 0 N/A ERSTE Grp Bk A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

ANZ beats ERSTE Grp Bk A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan products, loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured trade and asset finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions. The company's New Zealand division offers retail and commercial banking and wealth management services to consumer, private banking, and small business customers. Its Wealth Australia division provides life, general, and mortgage insurance; and fund management services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About ERSTE Grp Bk A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

