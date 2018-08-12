Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 160.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $78.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

