Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 51,950 CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,260,000 after purchasing an additional 859,949 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 685.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,008,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after purchasing an additional 880,182 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 84.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 936,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429,043 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 802.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,161,000 after buying an additional 676,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

