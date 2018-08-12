Concord Medical Services (CCM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Concord Medical Services earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 43.8954224874136 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CCM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

