Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 393 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

