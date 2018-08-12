Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

CMG stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$10.44.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of C$19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.40 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $409,115.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

