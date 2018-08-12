Comparing Power Solutions International (PSIX) and China Yuchai International (CYD)

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS: PSIX) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Power Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Power Solutions International has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Solutions International and China Yuchai International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Yuchai International has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.11%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Power Solutions International and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International N/A N/A N/A China Yuchai International 5.95% 27.18% 14.20%

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Power Solutions International does not pay a dividend. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Solutions International and China Yuchai International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $389.45 million 0.45 $14.27 million N/A N/A China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.30 $150.71 million $3.09 6.00

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Power Solutions International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications. The company also distributes Perkins and Caterpillar diesel power systems; and designs and manufactures electronic fuel-injection systems that enable gasoline engines to be fueled by liquid propane. It serves industrial OEMs across a range of industries, including stationary electricity power generation, oil and gas, material handling, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor, welding, airport ground support, turf, agricultural, construction, and irrigation. The company sells its products and services primarily in North America, as well as in the Pacific Rim and Europe. Power Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. China Yuchai International Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

