Comparing Kearny Financial (KRNY) & People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. People’s United Financial pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kearny Financial and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 People’s United Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given People’s United Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Kearny Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $184.69 million 7.60 $19.60 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $1.66 billion 3.87 $337.20 million $1.04 17.69

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 10.61% 2.75% 0.56% People’s United Financial 23.24% 7.57% 0.95%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Kearny Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 403 branches, including 147 full-service stop and shop supermarket branches located in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 598 ATMs. People's United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

