Comparing Energous (WATT) & Vuzix (VUZI)

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Energous alerts:

This table compares Energous and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -9,750.39% -201.72% -174.41% Vuzix -354.57% -89.53% -76.95%

Energous has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energous and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vuzix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energous currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.10%. Vuzix has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Vuzix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $1.15 million 301.20 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -5.89 Vuzix $5.54 million 32.56 -$19.63 million ($1.02) -6.47

Vuzix has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vuzix beats Energous on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming. The company's products also include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; AR wearable products, which provide users with a live, direct, or indirect view of a physical real-world environment. Its products are worn as eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. In addition, it offers an app store on its Websites where users can download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the fundamental benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video provides remote telepresence capabilities. Further, the company provides waveguide optics and design reference kits, and custom and engineering solutions. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.