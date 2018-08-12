Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Paranaense de Energia earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2818509366873 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ELP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 954,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,396. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

