Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Bankers Trust earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2605962826506 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Community Bankers Trust traded up $0.05, reaching $9.15, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Community Bankers Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESXB shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Bankers Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, Director Oliver L. Way bought 11,200 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $101,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,754 shares of company stock worth $116,410.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.