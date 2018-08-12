Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 11,413 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.48.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $291.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.74 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

