Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,968 Shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (DFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (BMV:DFE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 850,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd opened at $63.79 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd has a 1-year low of $1,100.50 and a 1-year high of $1,462.50.

