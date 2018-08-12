Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,910 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $42.35 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.