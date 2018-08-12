Commerzbank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JUN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.27 ($42.18).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR JUN3 opened at €32.44 ($37.72) on Friday. Jungheinrich has a one year low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a one year high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.