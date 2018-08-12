Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €9.50 by Cfra

Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.58 ($12.30).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €8.45 ($9.83) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

