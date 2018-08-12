Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €9.50 by Cfra

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.58 ($12.30).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €8.45 ($9.83) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply