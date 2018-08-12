Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 577,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 85,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSPP opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

