Comerica Bank Has $5.70 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,475 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 63,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital opened at $81.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

