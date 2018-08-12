Cohen & Steers (CNS) versus Victory Capital (VCTR) Critical Comparison

Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cohen & Steers and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 2 1 1 0 1.75 Victory Capital 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.92%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 26.79% 37.09% 25.35% Victory Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Victory Capital does not pay a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $378.19 million 5.15 $91.93 million $2.07 20.14 Victory Capital $409.63 million 1.67 $25.82 million $1.25 8.05

Cohen & Steers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Victory Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.