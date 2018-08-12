Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.11, hitting $9.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 61,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,343. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

