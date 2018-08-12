Citigroup Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Price Target to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRH. Barclays upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

DiamondRock Hospitality traded up $0.06, hitting $11.58, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,833,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 9.26%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,722.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 43.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

