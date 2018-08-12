Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,452,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,554 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,569,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324,152 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 48.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,576 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

