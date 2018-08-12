Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Cut by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 95.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 224,700 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 279,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 126,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,603,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 594,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 163,825 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems opened at $43.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

