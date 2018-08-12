Cimarex Energy (XEC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.5411912237941 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on XEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Cimarex Energy opened at $89.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

