CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at about $409,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CIGNA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CIGNA by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CIGNA by 39.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIGNA by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIGNA opened at $183.28 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

