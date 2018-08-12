CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 857,725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 325,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $48.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

