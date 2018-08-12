CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Celgene opened at $91.21 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

