CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Biogen opened at $343.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

