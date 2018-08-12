CIBC Lowers Premier Gold Mines (PG) Price Target to C$3.75

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PG. Scotiabank set a C$4.75 target price on Premier Gold Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.15.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines opened at C$2.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Premier Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$4.13.

In other news, insider Steven John Filipovic sold 35,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Also, Director John Seaman sold 47,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$130,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,600 shares of company stock worth $56,663 and have sold 100,000 shares worth $275,100.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

