CIBC Cuts Saputo (SAP) Price Target to C$47.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Desjardins downgraded Saputo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.14.

Saputo opened at C$40.54 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Patrick Turcotte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$521,400.00. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$132,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,574 shares of company stock worth $846,198 over the last three months.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

