CI Financial (CIX) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIX. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX opened at C$21.36 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.10 and a 1 year high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). CI Financial had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of C$573.50 million during the quarter.

In other CI Financial news, Director Peter W. Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.50 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Also, Director Roy Ratnavel purchased 10,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $955,000 over the last three months.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.