Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Christopher & Banks’ earnings. Christopher & Banks reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Christopher & Banks will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Christopher & Banks.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%.

CBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Christopher & Banks remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 275,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.26. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

In related news, CEO Keri L. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin purchased 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $27,169.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 431,719 shares of company stock valued at $409,641. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Christopher & Banks stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Christopher & Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Christopher & Banks (CBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.