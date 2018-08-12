Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,173 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $152.92 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.